Write, direct, or star in your own film at Compass College Summer Camps

Posted 11:21 AM, May 24, 2018, by , Updated at 11:20AM, May 24, 2018

Compass College is turning the dreams of students who want to star, write, and direct their own film into a reality with their hands-on summer camps.

High school students can create their own short film in one week. They'll be able to learn from professionals, work hands-on with industry equipment, and work together with other campers to create a short film.

Registration is for students ages 13-18, with acting camp costing $250, and film camp costing $385.

Summer Film and Acting Camps are happening June 18-22 at Compass College of Cinematic Arts.

To sign up, visit compass.edu or call (616)-988-1000.

