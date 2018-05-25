Couple arrested for multiple home invasions; chase ends in swamp

BELLEVUE, Mich. – Multiple police agencies in southern Michigan were involved in the arrest of a couple suspected in several home invasions.

Eaton County officials say that the couple was spotted about 6:40 p.m. in Keehne Park in Bellevue, Michigan, by an off-duty Calhoun County deputy. The couple fled when Eaton County deputies and Michigan State Police closed in.

The man ran into a wooded area and swamp near Butterfield Highway and Ionia Road, according to investigators. Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the swamp and the man tried to escape the perimeter several times, but kept fleeing back into the swamp.

A Michigan State Police helicopter was called in and spotted the man hiding in the swamp trying to cover himself in lily pads. Police tried to get him to come out, but he refused, so officers went into the swamp and took him into custody at about 10:15 p.m.

The woman he was with was spotted near Peas Road and Love Highway by a resident and she was arrested at about 10:20 p.m. She was turned over to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken to the Eaton County Jail after being evaluated for hypothermia and minor injuries.

The couple are suspects in several home invasions in Eaton, Calhoun and Barry Counties.