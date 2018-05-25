Easy patriotic snacks for Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The words "dish-to-pass" don't have to frazzle you! There's no reason to spend a lot of time in the kitchen to prepare food for that Memorial Day party you're going to.

Here are two great ideas that require no cooking at all, and are quick to make too!

Nutter Butter Flip Flop Cookies

Materials:

Nutter Butter cookies

Tube of frosting

Small edibles to decorate with (sprinkles, M&Ms, etc.)

Patriotic Chocolate Chip Sandwiches

Materials: