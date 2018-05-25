MDOT says roads should be “smooth” for Memorial Day travel

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation made Memorial Day travel easier for drivers. They've lifted restrictions for 98 of the122 road projects happening around the state, said southwest region representative Nick Schirripa. For drivers, that means there will be fewer single lane closures.

“It’s all going to be navigable,” said Schirripa. “Nothing should be really in the way.”

During an interview at the MDOT offices,  Schirripa said  potholes and flooding should not be an issue as well. The last few days of sunshine and heat have dried up the roads and problematic areas.

“Things have kind of drained out a little bit, had a chance to absorb,” he said. “We’re not seeing a whole lot out there at least in the southern part of Michigan. West Michigan seems to be OK.”

Schirippa said the restrictions will return Tuesday at 6 a.m. Until then, he recommends drivers continuously look at the MiDrive website for live updates on road conditions and to stay safe.

“People should avoid, if they can, driving distracted,” said Schirippa. “They should avoid driving too fast. They should avoid being in a hurry or being rushed. Take your time. There’s going to be a lot of vehicles on the road this weekend.”

