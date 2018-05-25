Memorial Day Parades in West Michigan

On Monday, the country will be honoring servicemen and women for Memorial Day. Here’s a complete schedule of parades happening in West Michigan, where you can honor our servicemen and women:

Allegan- 10 a.m.

Downtown Allegan

Caledonia- 12 p.m.

City of Caledonia, starts at 227 East Main Street

Douglas- 10 a.m.

Downtown, Center Street

Fennville- 9:30 a.m.

Downtown Fennville, North Maple Street

Grand Haven- 9:30 a.m.

Downtown, Washington Avenue

Greater Muskegon- 9 a.m.

Hackley Park- 350 West Webster Avenue

Hamilton- 9 a.m.

Downtown Hamilton, starts on Neilan Boulevard, ends at Greenwood Cemetery

Hastings- 9 a.m.

City of Hastings- State Street

10 a.m. – Memorial Day Service at Veteran’s Park

Holland – 9 a.m.

Downtown, 8th Street

Jamestown- 10 a.m.

Jamestown Baptist Church, starting at 2472 Quincy Street

Jenison- 9 a.m.

City of Jenison- Baldwin Street

Kalamazoo- 10 a.m.

Downtown Kalamazoo- 359 South Kalamazoo Mall

Lowell- 10 a.m.

Historic Lowell, Main Street

Marne – 10 a.m.

16th Avenue – State Street

Middleville- 10:30 a.m.

Starts at Thornapple Valley Church, 20 State Street

Muskegon

10 a.m. Downtown Ravenna, Stafford and Conklin Street

10:30 a.m. -Lakeside Vets Club, Lakeshore Drive

Plainwell- 11 a.m.

Downtown Plainwell, Bannister Street and Anderson Avenue

Saugatuck- 9 a.m.

Downtown Saugatuck, Butler and Main Street

Spring Lake- 10:30 a.m.

City of Spring Lake, Lake Street and River Street

Vicksburg – 10:00 a.m.

Starts at the High School, ends at Vicksburg Cemetery

Walker- 12 p.m.

City of Walker, Lake Michigan Drive between Lincoln Lawns and St. Clair Northwest

Wayland- 11 a.m.

Downtown Wayland, Main Street

Wyoming- 7 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Garden, Veterans Memorial Drive Southwest

Zeeland- 9 a.m.

Downtown Zeeland, Main Street

