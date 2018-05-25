Memorial Day Parades in West Michigan

On Monday, the country will be honoring servicemen and women for Memorial Day. Here’s a complete schedule of parades happening in West Michigan, where you can honor our servicemen and women:
Allegan- 10 a.m.
Downtown Allegan
Caledonia- 12 p.m.
City of Caledonia, starts at 227 East Main Street
Douglas- 10 a.m.
Downtown, Center Street
Fennville- 9:30 a.m.
Downtown Fennville, North Maple Street
Grand Haven- 9:30 a.m.
Downtown, Washington Avenue
Greater Muskegon- 9 a.m.
Hackley Park- 350 West Webster Avenue
Hamilton- 9 a.m.
Downtown Hamilton, starts on Neilan Boulevard, ends at Greenwood Cemetery
Hastings- 9 a.m.
City of Hastings- State Street
10 a.m. – Memorial Day Service at Veteran’s Park
Holland – 9 a.m.
Downtown, 8th Street
Jamestown- 10 a.m.
Jamestown Baptist Church, starting at 2472 Quincy Street
Jenison- 9 a.m.
City of Jenison- Baldwin Street
Kalamazoo- 10 a.m.
Downtown Kalamazoo- 359 South Kalamazoo Mall
Lowell- 10 a.m.
Historic Lowell, Main Street
Marne – 10 a.m.
16th Avenue – State Street
Middleville- 10:30 a.m.
Starts at Thornapple Valley Church, 20 State Street
Muskegon
10 a.m. Downtown Ravenna, Stafford and Conklin Street
10:30 a.m. -Lakeside Vets Club, Lakeshore Drive
Plainwell- 11 a.m.
Downtown Plainwell, Bannister Street and Anderson Avenue
Saugatuck- 9 a.m.
Downtown Saugatuck, Butler and Main Street
Spring Lake- 10:30 a.m.
City of Spring Lake, Lake Street and River Street
Vicksburg – 10:00 a.m.
Starts at the High School, ends at Vicksburg Cemetery
Walker- 12 p.m.
City of Walker, Lake Michigan Drive between Lincoln Lawns and St. Clair Northwest
Wayland- 11 a.m.
Downtown Wayland, Main Street
Wyoming- 7 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Garden, Veterans Memorial Drive Southwest
Zeeland- 9 a.m.
Downtown Zeeland, Main Street
