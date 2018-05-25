Multiple departments respond to structure fire, house a total loss

Posted 4:54 AM, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 06:49AM, May 25, 2018

WHITEHALL, Mich. -- Officials are considering a home in the White Lake area a total loss after a fire sparked in the garage and quickly spread to the rest of the house.

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. Friday and departments from Montague, Dalton and Blue Lake responded.

No one was injured in this incident.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of Benston Road between Durham Road and Easy Street in the White Lake area as crew battle a structure fire.

It is unclear what started this blaze.

This is a developing story. 

 

