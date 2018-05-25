Spring Lake girls soccer wins outright OK Blue title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Spring Lake girls soccer team knocked of Grand Rapids Catholic Central 1-0 for the outright OK Blue title on Friday night.

The win moves Spring Lake to 15-2 overall and 11-1 in OK Blue play.

