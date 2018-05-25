Teen missing from Portage area; last seen a week ago

GOBLES, Mich. – The Van Buren County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing teen.

Bonifacio Miguel Pena, 17, is from the Gobles area, but was last seen near Portage. He also goes by “Facio”.

Family contacted deputies on Wednesday and told officials they had not heard from Pena since May 19. The family tells officials that they are concerned and fear for his safety.

He is described as being hispanic, about 5’8″ tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an acid-blue jean hooded jacket with ripped sleeves, black stretch pants, red shoes and has a black Nike cinch-style bag.

Anyone with information should call the Van Buren County Sheriff at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer (269) 343-2100 or your local Police Department.