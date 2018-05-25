Two shot at middle school in Indiana; suspect in custody

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.
Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, says in a news release that the victims in Friday morning's attack at Noblesville West Middle School are being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He says no other information is available about the victims.
Orem says the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.
Helicopter footage showed students being led from the school to buses north of Indianapolis. Orem says they were being taken to Noblesville High School's gym, where their families can pick them up.
The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.
5 comments
GGWG
Every time the left needs a distraction from bad press we have another school shooting. Do the research, it happens every time.
Young Bob
Lol, yes, the left are setting these things up for sure.
Young Bob
Man, I’m glad I’m not as dumb as the right.
Iamct01
Residual event.
Joanie Caldwell-Kenoshmeg
Easy solution to force Congress to pass laws in weeks: NATIONALNOSCHOOL movement using online or video schools until the gunviolence problems are addressed. Over 500 Billion in Ftime teachers salaries alone. Parents & students hold the pursestrings to make big changes. More kids killed at school then in Military last year.