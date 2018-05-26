1 person reportedly injured after motorcycle strikes deer

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say at least one person was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning.

It happened around 11:45 on 11 Mile Road, east of 55th Avenue in Mecosta County’s Wheatland Township.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, a 56-year-old man and 61-year-old woman, were traveling eastbound when their motorcycle struck a deer. Police say the female passenger was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. There’s no word on the man’s condition. Both of them are from Midland.