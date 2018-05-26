Car hits bar in Belmont – no serious injuries

BELMONT, Mich. —  No one was seriously injured, but a building got a jolt late Friday afternoon, when a car slammed into a restaurant/bar, in Belmont.

No, no one was drinking – at least, not inside the car, according to police. But Kent County Sheriff’s dispatchers tell FOX 17 the car hit ‘Shots on the River’ around 4:30 p.m. The location: 5760 West River Drive NE, east of Samrick Avenue.

Dispatchers say their were no serious injuries. There was no word on the extent of damage to the building.

 

 

