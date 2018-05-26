× Drawbridge in Grand Haven reopens after another glitch

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The drawbridge in Grand Haven had another hiccup Saturday afternoon, causing backups on southbound US-31 for about a half-hour.

It was the second day in a row the bridge got stuck in an up position. The timing hasn’t been good with Memorial Day Weekend traffic tied up in a popular lakeshore destination.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 the Bascule Bridge began malfunctioning around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, and then began working properly again around 4:13 p.m. It was stuck long enough for authorities in Ottawa County to send out an alert for motorists to use M-231 as a bypass route.

A similar situation played out just the day before, but on Friday the drawbridge glitches eventually affected both north- and south-bound traffic. That situation began around 1:45 p.m., and wasn’t fixed until about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

There’s no specific word yet on what has caused the mechanical problem on consecutive days.