Hawaii’s Big Island is “open for business”

Posted 1:24 AM, May 26, 2018, by

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

BIG ISLAND, Hawaii.– The island’s volcano, Kilauea,  continues to erupt but the lava and flames are hurting the area in more ways than one.

The damage is also affecting the tourism industry millions of dollars. Tourism is the biggest employer on the island with more 30 percent of private sector jobs, but officials on the island want tourists to know that they’re still open for business.

Despite the continued risk on parts of the island from the eruption, multiple cruise lines have announced that tours to the Hawaiian Island’s will resume stops at the Big Island as soon as next week.

