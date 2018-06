× ‘Right-to-Try’ bill heading to White House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A ‘Right-to-Try’ bill is now headed to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The house voted in favor of the legislation earlier this week, and senate passed it last year.

Experts say the bill will give terminally ill patients a way to seek potentially life saving experimental treatments, that aren’t fully approved by the FDA.

Trump is expected to sign the measure into law.