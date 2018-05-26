Russo’s International Market to close downtown GR location 5/31

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Russo’s International Market Downtown is closing, less than a year after opening its second location in Grand Rapids.

On a social-media page, the family-owned market says it’ll be closing the doors of the 4,500-square-foot facility on May 31. It’s located at 241 W. Fulton Street, at the Fulton St./Monroe Avenue intersection. It had opened just last September, at the site of the former Bagger Dave’s, which closed in January 2017. The Bagger Dave’s chain has closed several locations since 2017, including the Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern at Knapp’s Crossing in January. The building in downtown Grand Rapids is owned by Eenhoorn LLC, a property-management firm.

Russo’s Downtown has seating for 60 people indoors and 20 outdoors on a patio, according to the company’s website. Featured items include gourmet sandwiches, pizza, salads, wine and beer, a European deli and Italian entrees.

Russo’s International Market posted on Facebook, “Come in soon for 20 percent off all wine, beer and grocery! Draft beer is $3.00!”

The company will continue operating in an 18,000-square-foot store at 2770 – 29th Street SE, where it’s done business since 1976. The plan is to focus on that larger restaurant, for now.

“We look forward to continuing to serve you at our 29th St location!”.