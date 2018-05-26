× Trump welcomes freed American after ‘ordeal’

(AP) — President Donald Trump has welcomed to the White House an American held for two years in a Venezuelan jail, saying the Utah man has undergone a “very tough ordeal.”

Twenty-six-year-old Joshua Holt and his wife arrived Saturday evening at Washington Dulles International Airport. Venezuelan officials released the Holts after high-level talks between President Nicolas Maduro and U.S. lawmakers.

Sitting with Trump and other U.S. officials, Holt said he was “overwhelmed with gratitude” for those who worked for his release.

Trump says 17 prisoners have been freed from overseas captivity since he’s been president and that others would be coming.