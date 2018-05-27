Cyber security firm brings jobs to West Michigan

Posted 1:22 AM, May 27, 2018, by

SPARTA, Mich. — Dozens of jobs are coming to West Michigan thanks to a cyber security firm opening a new lab.

The Virginia based security firm ‘GRIMM’ plans to open a new research lab in Sparta.

The company will be teaming up with local corporations, investing more than half a million dollars into the new structure.

We’re also told the main focus will be Michigan’s cyber security.

Sparta’s city manager is welcoming the business with open arms, and hopes to have doors opening within the next three years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s