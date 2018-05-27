Alleged drunk driver crashes into side of home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver is behind bars after crashing into a home.
This happened just after 2 a.m. on Plainfield Ave. near Fuller in Grand Rapids.
Police say the driver drove his car through the side of a home into the living room.
They say the driver, who is now in custody, suffered minor injuries but is expected to be okay.
Their name has not been released.
1 Comment
C
The driver is expected to be “ok”. Any injuries he may have received are the only thing that’s going to be “ok” for this guy.