Alleged drunk driver crashes into side of home

Posted 4:23 AM, May 27, 2018, by , Updated at 05:55PM, May 27, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver is behind bars after crashing into a home.

This happened just after 2 a.m. on Plainfield Ave. near Fuller in Grand Rapids.

Police say the driver drove his car through the side of a home into the living room.

They say the driver, who is now in custody, suffered minor injuries but is expected to be okay.

Their name has not been released.

1 Comment

  • C

    The driver is expected to be “ok”. Any injuries he may have received are the only thing that’s going to be “ok” for this guy.

    Reply