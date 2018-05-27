Grand Rapids reading program kicks off next week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual GR Reads for adults program kicks off Friday June 1st.
The program runs through the end of August.
Participants can read any of the ten selected books and participate in 28 free programs throughout the summer, including bird watching, movies, author visits, bicycle tours and more.
The goal is to bring the library out into the community.
2018 GR Reads Book Selections:
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll
August Snow by Stephen Mack Jones
Bored and Brilliant: How Spacing Out Can Unlock Your Most Productive and Creative Self by Manoush Zomorodi
The Death and Life of the Great Lakes by Dan Egan
From Here to Eternity: Traveling the World to Find the Good Death by Caitlin Doughty
Ginny Moon by Benjamin Ludwig
News of the World by Paulette Jiles
The Philip K. Dick Reader by Philip K. Dick
The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace by Jeff Hobbs
Unseen City: The Majesty of Pigeons, the Discreet Charm of Snails & Other Wonders of the Urban Wilderness by Nathanael Johnson
For more information visit www.grpl.org.