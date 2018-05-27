Memorial Day festival in Augusta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUGUSTA, Mich. -- For Memorial Day weekend, families from all over Michigan and surrounding states have headed to The Olde World Village in Augusta for a special outdoor festival.

The Olde World Village general manager Rebecca Henderson said those who have served our country gets free admission into the festival.

"Anybody that’s a military veteran or active duty military gets in for free all weekend long," said Henderson. "There’s no catch or pitch, anybody that has served our country, come in for free.”

There are a number of different bands performing at the festival, including New Age Americans from Chicago and Mindless from Jackson.

“We started off with Star-Spangled Banner," said Jake Smith, bassist and backup vocalist with New Age Americans. "Little Hendrix action going, paying tribute.”

“To be here and to be playing music in front of all these people and to be able to walk around the venue, the camp site is very nice," said Josh Riddle, vocalist and bassist with Mindless.

There are also a variety of tents full of products made in Michigan, including kettle corn from NPC Kettle Corn in Fowlerville with surprising flavors such as salted carmel, green apple, strawberry and BBQ.

The festival gates open at 10 a.m .and performances until midnight Sunday and until 6 p.m. on Monday. Admission is free until 2 p.m. and $10 after.