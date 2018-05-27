Police investigate fatal crash in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Police say they are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of V Avenue and Portage Road.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the driver had to be extracted from the vehicle by emergency personnel. They say the driver was taken to an area hospital, but did not survive.

No names are being released at this time. Police believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

