Police: Man enters home, exposes himself and drives away

KALAMAZOO, Mich– The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say exposed himself inside a home Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 12:20 p.m., a naked white male entered a home in the 8800 block of W. ML Avenue and exposed himself. A mother and her child were home at the time, but were not hurt.

Prior to leave the residence, investigators say the man clothed himself, then left in a newer burgundy-colored Honda Accord.

The suspect is described as being about 6’1″ in his 20’s, with short dark hair and a beard. Investigators also has he has a ‘black band style’ tattoo on the upper part of his left arm.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 249-343-2100.