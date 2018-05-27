× West Michigan coffee company in the running for a 20,000 prize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A coffee company in Grand Rapids has been serving up unique, cold brews for years, and now, they’re in the running for a 20,000 dollar prize.

It’s called ‘Soldadera Coffee,’ which translates to “woman soldier.”

The coffee is a tradition which originated during the Mexican Revolution, brewed in a clay pot with a blend of sugar and spices.

While women couldn’t be soldiers during the revolution, they did brew the coffee to give to the servicemen.

The owners say their business is about female and minority empowerment, and they’ve seen a lot of support already.

The coffee shop has already won three other competitions that Start Garden held, and they’ll find out if they won this latest contest in July.