Allegan County WWI memorial to be rededicated for Memorial Day

FENNVILLE, Mich. -- A West Michigan World War I memorial undergoing a complete restoration thanks to the help of donors. To celebrate, there will be a re-dedication ceremony today to pay tribute to the hundreds of men and women who gave their life for our country.

Allegan County second district commissioner Jim Storey says he is humbled to pay tribute to our veterans today at a ceremony nearly an entire century after the memorial was built.

Back in 1925, the Women's Club of Allegan county put up the monument in Fennville with a plaque of the names of local soldiers killed while serving.

After time, the monument had developed cracks so with the help of donors, a mason came in and put new stones on the memorial in West Side park.

This year, memorial day falls on May 28 which back in 1918- was the first time American troops battled their first fight in World War I in France and they won.

For the 100th anniversary, organizers had the plaque moved to the other side of the memorial so other people can see the names of the fallen soldiers.

In honor of Memorial Day, the community is invited to a re-dedication ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at the park.

"It's kinda ironic that we're rededicating this world war one monument on the first battle that Americans participated in," Storey said.