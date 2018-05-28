× Cedar Point loses power on Memorial Day

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Fox8 Cleveland)– A portion of Cedar Point was without power on Memorial Day.

A car hit a utility pole at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday and caused the outage, according to Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark. The affected rides came to a stop and guests were escorted off, Clark said.

Brian Fontanella, who was visiting the park, posted video on Twitter of what appears to be smoke coming from the Sky Ride. According to Cedar Point, it was from a generator starting.

Another Twitter user said people were stuck on Millennium Force for nearly an hour.

Once power was restored at about 4 p.m., all rides were operational.

Clark said anyone with a ticket from Monday can use it against before Labor Day.