Police identify driver killed in Monday’s crash in Spencer Township

UPDATE - Wednesday afternoon:

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the driver killed in Monday morning's crash was Thomas Coston, 59, of Belding. The initial police news release indicated he was 58. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office. It says an initial investigation showed that a 1999 Buick Century had left the roadway in the 16,000 block of Bass Lake and hit a tree.

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich.-- Deputies in Kent County say a man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a tree Monday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Bass Lake Avenue.

We're told the driver identified as a 58-year-old man from Gowen died at the scene.

No word on what led up to the crash, which remains under investigation.