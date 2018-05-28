× Grand Rapids, Muskegon set records for hottest Memorial Day ever

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It’s a record!

Grand Rapids set a record high temperature for May 28, hitting 94 degrees at 4:00 p.m. breaking the record of 92 set in 1977 and 1978. It is also the hottest Memorial Day on record, breaking a record set May 30, 1919, which was also 92 degrees.

Muskegon set a record for the hottest temperature ever reached in the month of May, by hitting 94 degrees at 4:00 p.m. Muskegon also broke the record for the hottest Memorial Day ever and for the hottest May 28. The old record was 89 both for Memorial Day and May 28. More heat is on the way for Tuesday!

Temperatures could still rise through the afternoon.