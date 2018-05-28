Kids and police race down Grand Rapids street

Posted 2:58 PM, May 28, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – This weekend has been hot, but the police and kids are still up for some racing.

Latoya Frazier sent FOX 17 this video from Sunday morning on Prospect SE.

No word on who won.

1 Comment

  • C

    And not a single kid got body slammed or tazed. Imagine that! Seriously though, the kids in Chuck Taylor sneakers might have learned that cops are tough to outrun, even in their uniform shoes.

