Marking Memorial Day, Trump lays wreath at Tomb of Unknowns

Posted 11:58 AM, May 28, 2018, by


ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump has marked his second Memorial Day as commander in chief by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

He’s expected to make remarks before an audience in the nearby amphitheater.

Before heading to the hallowed grounds across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital, Trump said in a tweet that “those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today.”

First lady Melania Trump tweeted her thanks to “all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe.”

Trump stood by Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before laying the wreath.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s