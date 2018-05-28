Motorcyclists killed after tree limb falls onto one of their bikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich-- Two motorcyclists were killed Sunday evening following a crash involving a tree limb.

Police say the two were travelling south on Yankee Springs Road around 8 p.m., when a tree limb fell on top of one of the motorcycles near White Pine Drive. The other bike ended up hitting the branch. Investigators say the impact caused both victims to be thrown from their motorcycles; they were both wearing helmets at the time.

Investigators say a 55-year-old man from Hudsonville died at the scene. A 47-year-old man from Wyoming was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At this time, the victims' names have not been released and the crash remains under investigation.