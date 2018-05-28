Police in Three Rivers investigate shooting at Paul’s Pantry

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police say they’re investigating a shooting that happened  in Three Rivers on Sunday.

It happened around 7 p.m. at 261 E. Michigan Avenue.

Police say a man 31-year-old Sturgis man was shot at Paul’s Pantry. He was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man has since been released.

The suspect is said to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call the Three Rivers Police Department or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch.

