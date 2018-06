× Police investigate shooting at Kalamazoo County mobile home park

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Police say they are on scene of a shooting investigation at a mobile home park in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Pavilion Estates.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, at least one person was injured and there’s no suspect in custody.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.