One person critically hurt in motorcycle crash in Olive Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash in the 8300 block of 96th Avenue in Olive Township Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, which occurred just before noon, involved a motorcyclist and a semi truck.

According to deputies at the scene, the semi-truck and a couple of other cars were heading north on 96th Avenue when a motorcycle, also heading north, went to pass the truck. Witnesses told police that the motorcyclist, a 47-year-old Zeeland man, had been weaving in between cars before trying to pass the truck.

As the motorcyclist was going to pass, the truck made a left turn into Hillshire Farms. The motorcyclist hit the driver side door of the cab of the truck.

The motorcyclist was flown via Aeromed to the hospital. Deputies say he was conscious and talking, but suffered serious injuries.