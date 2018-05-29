Authorities: Missing man found dead in Lake Michigan

Posted 9:29 AM, May 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:12AM, May 29, 2018

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a southwestern Michigan man reported missing earlier this month has been found by a boater in Lake Michigan.

The boater called 911 after spotting the body near Tiscornia Park in St. Joseph on Monday. Police in Berrien County’s Benton Township say the body was identified as that of 48-year-old Michael William. The Benton Township man was reported missing May 10 by his family.

Cause of death wasn’t immediately known and an autopsy was planned. The death is under investigation.

