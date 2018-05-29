× Boat club offers tips for parents to keep kids safe on the water

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Warmer temperatures across our area mean you will likely be poolside or headed to the lakeshore in the coming days.

But we all know that water can be just as dangerous as it is fun.

Our Candace Monacelli spent the morning with the Freedom Boat Club in Spring Lake to talk tips and tricks to staying safe while on the water.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are some other tips, too:

Make sure to protect your family against sunburn with sunblock, a hat, sunglasses, or clothes. Doctors recommend using sunscreen that has a SPF of 30 or higher. You should also make sure to look for `waterproof` sunscreen so it lasts longer but make sure to re-apply sunblock once you get out of the water.

Do not leave the house without a flotation device like a life jacket. People of all ages should where them especially inexperienced swimmers.

Make sure your kids take swimming lessons. Swimming in the backyard is easy but what happens when you get to the lake?

If there are high waves, your child may not know what to do.

Never bring alcohol with you while on the water. It impairs your judgement, balance, and coordination which is a recipe for disaster when on the water. The Coast Guard says alcohol is the number one cause of deadly boating accidents. Operating a boat while intoxicated is a federal offense which includes jail time and a hefty fine.

Stay hydrated. Make sure to keep a bottle of water close by when heading out to the lake or by the pool. You need to make sure you are keeping your body refreshed while the warm temps cause you to sweat.