'Deadliest Catch' captain Blake Painter found dead in his Oregon home

ASTORIA, Ore. – “Deadliest Catch” captain Blake Painter was found dead in his Oregon home Friday, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. He was 38 years old.

Sheriff Tom Bergin told USA Today that a concerned friend who hadn’t been able to get in touch with Painter went to his home outside Astoria, Oregon and saw a body lying on the kitchen floor.

Authorities said Painter had been dead for several days.

Police discovered substances and prescription pills inside Painter’s home, but it’s unclear whether they contributed to his death, TMZ reports.

No foul play is suspected, and an autopsy and toxicology test will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Painter was the captain of the F/V Maverick on seasons two and three of the popular Discovery Channel show.

In 2015, fellow “Deadliest Catch” star Tony Lara died at age 50 from a heart attack.