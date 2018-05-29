Forest Hills Central Lacrosse takes home regional title

HARPER CREEK, Mich. -- The FHC lacrosse team set the tone early in the regional championship game on Tuesday against Vicksburg by scoring just 45 seconds into the game.

The Rangers didn't let up from there, going on to win 25-12 and take home the regional championship.

