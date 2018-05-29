Friends of GR Parks asking for donations to rebuild GR Bike Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An abandoned lot just outside of downtown Grand Rapids could soon be the future home of a Bike Park, offering fun for bikers of all ages thanks to Friends of GR Parks, but they need help.

The GR Bike Park is currently a 16 acre park that serves as a place for people to ride mountain or BMX bikes. The space was formerly a neglected baseball field, but currently has a pump-track and a single track mountain bike trail through the woods near Plaster Creek.

Now Friends of GR Parks wants to rebuild the space to make it better so it can be enjoyed by bikers of all ages and skill levels. The new additions to the park will include a youth pump track, an advanced pump track, a bike playground and skills loop. They also plan on adding amenities that walkers, bird watchers, and runners can use to the back of the park.

Money from the 2013 Parks Millage will be used to renovate the park, however those funds won't be enough and are asking the community to help donate. Their goal is to raise $50,000 for the renovations, and have currently raised about half of those funds.

People can donate online to the crowdfunding campaign on Patronicity. Every donation made will be matched exactly by the Patronicity campaign, but Friends of GR Parks must meet their fundraising goal by July 1 to make that happen.

