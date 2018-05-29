Listen to Jim Dandy & the Fancy Pants band at fundraiser on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy some music and donate money to a good cause at the Jim Dandy and the Fancy Pants band CD Release Party and fundraiser on Saturday.

The event will feature music from the Jim Dandy and the Fancy Pants, as well as activities for kids, snacks, and a chance to donate to multiple organizations.

All money will benefit the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Make-A-Wish Michigan, and Anchor’s Pediatric Hospice Program

The event is free, but people must register on Eventbrite.

All the fun is happening on Saturday, June 2 at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum from 6 to 8 p.m.