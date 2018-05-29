MDOT reveals causes of recent drawbridge break downs

Posted 2:31 PM, May 29, 2018, by and , Updated at 04:57PM, May 29, 2018

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is giving us further information into what happened with the Grand Haven drawbridge over the holiday weekend.

The bridge, which takes US-31 over the Grand River, was stuck during Friday afternoon's holiday traffic surge for about three hours.  Saturday, the bridge was closed for another 30 minutes.

MDOT officials tell FOX 17 that Friday's break down was the from a locking device that malfunctioned.  They say the extreme heat of the day may have been a factor.  Temperatures Friday reached the low 90s.

Saturday's break down was due to a blown fuse and was not related to the heat, nor to Friday's break down, according to MDOT.

We'll have more on the condition of the bridge starting at 4:00 p.m. on FOX 17 News.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s