Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 29

1. A discount awaits you at John Ball Zoo for Save For Education Day.

The zoo teamed up with Edwards Jones Financial Advicors for the discount. Visitors can get in for just $5.29 if they have a "$5.29 Day" coupon.

Click here to download the coupon.

2. There is a donut eating competition planned today in Kalamazoo at 12:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army is hosting the event at Sweetwaters Donut Mill on Stadium Drive. Whoever eats the most donuts in 10 minutes wins.

Donations are being accepted and will be used to fund the Salvation Army's Youth Programs.

3. Russo's International Market announced that it will be closing its doors to its downtown Grand Rapids location on May 31.

They've only been open for a year, but the owners say they want to invest more time and effort into their 29th Street location.

To help get rid of their downtown inventory, the market has 20 percent off all wine, beer and groceries.

4. Gather up those old video game systems, vintage electronics like an old Playstation 2 or Gamecube can sell for around $100 or more if they're in working condition.

Consoles from the early 2000s will continue to go up in value. Searches for old Gameboys have gone up by tens of thousands in the past few months.

People aren't just buying one console, they'll shell out more money to get multiple systems in case one breaks.

5. Head to eBay to bid for a chance to eat lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett!

The first person to win the lunch back in 2000 paid around $25,000 for the opportunity. Now in 2017, the lunch auctioned off for almost $3 million.

Proceeds from the auction benefit Glide, an anti-poverty organization in San Francisco. Previous winners have gotten the chance to dine at Smith and Wollenksy Steakhouse in New York City, Piccolo's Restaurant in Omaha, and Steak at Stars in San Francisco.

The auction closes on Friday.