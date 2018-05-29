Motorcyclists killed by fallen branch identified

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. – The Barry County Undersheriff has released the identities of the two men killed Sunday evening when their motorcycles were hit by a falling branch.

Jeffrey Altena, 55, of Hudsonville, and Christian Nederveld, 47, of Wyoming, died Sunday night after the crash on Yankee Springs Road. Witnesses say the branch hit Altena as he rode by and Nederveld couldn’t avoid it. Both men were wearing helmets.

Neighbors say that tree limbs do fall from time to time, but usually during wind or ice storms.