EAST LANSING, Mich. -- With the NBA Draft less than a month away, Michigan State's Nick Ward announced on Tuesday he is going to withdraw his name from the 2018 Draft and return to MSU for his junior season.

The center averaged 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this year at MSU and said in a school state that it was a great opportunity for him to go through the process and he's grateful for all the feedback he received from NBA tams.

Ward, of course, is able to return to Michigan State because he did not hire an agent when he originally declared for the draft.