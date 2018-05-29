× One killed in crash involving school bus on I-94

– Eastbound I-94 is closed right now due to a fatal accident involving a school bus and at least one other vehicle.

Authorities tell us 7 people have been injured in the crash, and one person has died. We’re told three people were taken to Mott’s Children’s Hospital in serious condition; two people were taken to St. Joe in critical condition; and two people were treated at the scene. One other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

SkyFOX is over the scene and it appears one vehicle collided with the back of the school bus.

A tow truck is also on the side of the road, next to the school bus. It’s not clear right now if the tow truck was involved in the accident.

The accident is at State Street, exit 177, which is about 4 miles south of downtown Ann Arbor in Washtenaw County.

The school bus is from Ypsilanti Community Schools. The school district says no Ypsilanti Community School students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. Traffic is currently getting through on EB I-94 through one lane via the median shoulder.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.