Missing teen from Battle Creek found

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Family members say a missing teenage from Battle Creek has been found.

FOX 17 has been told Taylor Marie Perez, 16, was found by law enforcement in Albion Tuesday evening and was taken into custody. No further details were immediately available.

Perez had been reported missing after she was last seen at her home on Fox Avenue early Sunday morning. There were also concerns about her health, with officials saying she has the intellectual capacity of a 7-to-12 year old.

Anyone with further information should call Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3322.

This is a developing story.