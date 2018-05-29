Suspicious package in downtown B.C. only ‘toiletry products’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

6:03pm UPDATE - The City of Battle Creek says in a news release the suspicious package turned out to be only a bag of toiletry products. Battle Creek Police removed the bag from the sidewalk along Champion Street, east of Washington Avenue. The city says Champion Street was closed for about 90 minutes, while the BCPD Bomb Squad "assessed and opened the package.

"The bag of toiletry items was found to be of no danger. The scene was cleared, and the street reopened shortly after 5 p.m.," according to the news release.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Police have blocked off an area around the Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center, formerly the Battle Creek Federal Center, in downtown Battle Creek.

Police responded on reports of a suspicious package at the scene. Our crew at the scene reports hearing a loud pop or explosion shortly after they arrived. They can also see Bomb Squad personnel moving in to the area.

No other information was released at this time.

We have a crew there and will have details when they become available.