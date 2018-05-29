Three killed, including 2 police officers, in attack near Belgian coffee shop; gunman ‘neutralized’

BELGIUM (FOX ) — A gunman shot and killed three people, including two police officers, and wounded two others near a coffee shop in Belgium, local media reported.

The shooting happened near the Café de Augustins in Liege, according to public broadcaster RTBF.

The gunman, who wasn’t immediately identified, fled the coffee shop, took a cleaning woman hostage at a nearby school, but was later “neutralized,” police told BBC.

Images on social media showed people fleeing from the scene and police converging on the coffee shop.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the incident was terror-related.

Belgium’s anti-terror officials were monitoring the situation, Interior Minister Jan Jambon said on Twitter.

Liege is an industrial city located near the German border. It was the scene of a 2011 shooting when a gunman killed four people and wounded more than 100, according to Reuters.

Belgian police and military have been on alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and subway system in 2016.

