Video: Deer crashes into MVP club in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Members working out at a Rockford health club Tuesday morning had a speedy visitor.

Surveillance video shows a young deer crashing through a front window at the MVP Athletic Club just after 7:00 a.m.

After crashing through the window and into a wall, the deer heads off camera towards a viewing area by the pool. Staff at the club tell FOX 17 the deer ran around there for about three minutes before heading back to the entrance and running back outside.

No one was hurt and the club remained open while having a crew fix the window. Watch the video below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video