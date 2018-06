WEST MICHIGAN — With temperatures soaring above 90 degrees Tuesday, some West Michigan schools are dismissing early due to the heat.

The following schools are closing early:

Hope Academy of West Michigan Dismissal time: 12 p.m.

Ionia Public Schools Ionia High School, Ionia Middle School, Douglas R Welch Elementary and Rather Elementary dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Boyce, Emerson, Jefferson and Twin Rivers dismissed at 12:15 p.m.



Stay with FOX 17 for updates.