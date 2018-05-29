Winning Lotto 47 ticket sold in Kalamazoo area

Posted 9:43 AM, May 29, 2018, by

Lotto 47

LANSING, Mich. – A Kalamazoo-area resident may be a new millionaire.

The Michigan Lottery Lotto 47 webpage shows that one person in the state matched all six numbers on the Lotto 47 game drawn on Saturday, May 26.  That ticket was sold at Stillwater’s Market at 7058 West Q Ave in Texas Charter Township.  The ticket is worth nearly $2.5 million.

The winning numbers were 2-3-9-18-20-23 . The winner has one year to claim their prize at the Michigan Lottery Headquarters in Lansing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s