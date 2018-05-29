× Winning Lotto 47 ticket sold in Kalamazoo area

LANSING, Mich. – A Kalamazoo-area resident may be a new millionaire.

The Michigan Lottery Lotto 47 webpage shows that one person in the state matched all six numbers on the Lotto 47 game drawn on Saturday, May 26. That ticket was sold at Stillwater’s Market at 7058 West Q Ave in Texas Charter Township. The ticket is worth nearly $2.5 million.

The winning numbers were 2-3-9-18-20-23 . The winner has one year to claim their prize at the Michigan Lottery Headquarters in Lansing.